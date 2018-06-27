Republican immigration bill faces likely defeat in House

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, talks to reporters following a GOP strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. A far-reaching Republican immigration bill is careening toward likely House rejection, a defeat that would be a telling rebuff of the leaders of a divided GOP. The party’s lawmakers are considering Plan B: Passing legislation by week’s end curbing the Trump administration’s contentious separating of migrant families. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo