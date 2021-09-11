Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-06-19-21-28, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Lucky Ball: two)
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
Red Balls: 7-16, White Balls: 7-16
(Red Balls: seven, sixteen; White Balls: seven, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
20-32-35-47-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-seven, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
