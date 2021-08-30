Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 10-11, White Balls: 3-20
(Red Balls: ten, eleven; White Balls: three, twenty)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Comments