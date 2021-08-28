Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 10-18, White Balls: 3-06
(Red Balls: ten, eighteen; White Balls: three, six)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
Comments