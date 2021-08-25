Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-24-33-40-48, Lucky Ball: 11
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven)
1-8-1
(one, eight, one)
4-4-1
(four, four, one)
08-21-29-31-32, Cash Ball: 10
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
Red Balls: 15-17, White Balls: 4-19
(Red Balls: fifteen, seventeen; White Balls: four, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
27-39-54-56-59, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(twenty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Comments