Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
05-10-19-22-35, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(five, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
01-10-23-27-33, Lucky Ball: 4
(one, ten, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
05-12-24-30-32, Cash Ball: 7
(five, twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Red Balls: 4-15, White Balls: 11-24
(Red Balls: four, fifteen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
16-28-36-39-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $290 million
