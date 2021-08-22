KS Lottery

Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-10-19-22-35, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(five, ten, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

01-10-23-27-33, Lucky Ball: 4

(one, ten, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: four)

0-1-1

(zero, one, one)

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

05-12-24-30-32, Cash Ball: 7

(five, twelve, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Red Balls: 4-15, White Balls: 11-24

(Red Balls: four, fifteen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

16-28-36-39-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

