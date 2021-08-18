Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-10-25-29-48, Lucky Ball: 6

(two, ten, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4-3-9

(four, three, nine)

Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 6-13

(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: six, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

03-06-16-38-56, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(three, six, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

August 18, 2021 7:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

August 18, 2021 7:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 18, 2021 6:56 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

August 18, 2021 6:56 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 18, 2021 3:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

August 17, 2021 10:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service