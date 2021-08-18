Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-10-25-29-48, Lucky Ball: 6
(two, ten, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
4-3-9
(four, three, nine)
Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 6-13
(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: six, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
03-06-16-38-56, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(three, six, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
Comments