Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-16, White Balls: 6-21
(Red Balls: four, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty-one)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-16, White Balls: 6-21
(Red Balls: four, sixteen; White Balls: six, twenty-one)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments