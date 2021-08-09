Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-04-19-35-48, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, four, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: nine)
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
16-23-25-27-28, Cash Ball: 13
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Red Balls: 4-17, White Balls: 21-23
(Red Balls: four, seventeen; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
