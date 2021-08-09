Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-04-19-35-48, Lucky Ball: 9

(two, four, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: nine)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

16-23-25-27-28, Cash Ball: 13

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Red Balls: 4-17, White Balls: 21-23

(Red Balls: four, seventeen; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

Estimated jackpot: $241 million

  Comments  
