KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-06-34-38-41, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(two, six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
02-35-41-43-44, Lucky Ball: 16
(two, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
02-19-21-30-32, Cash Ball: 6
(two, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Red Balls: 7-16, White Balls: 6-11
(Red Balls: seven, sixteen; White Balls: six, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
07-24-36-54-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
