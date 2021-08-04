Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-15-27-38-52, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million
01-25-30-36-37, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: two)
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
01-04-27-29-30, Cash Ball: 18
(one, four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
Red Balls: 3-14, White Balls: 10-25
(Red Balls: three, fourteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
