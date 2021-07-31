Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

