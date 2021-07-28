Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

18-32-46-48-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(eighteen, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million

17-20-26-44-48, Lucky Ball: 5

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: five)

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

01-08-09-11-30, Cash Ball: 11

(one, eight, nine, eleven, thirty; Cash Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Red Balls: 16-17, White Balls: 1-05

(Red Balls: sixteen, seventeen; White Balls: one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

25-30-53-59-60, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(twenty-five, thirty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

