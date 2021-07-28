Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
18-32-46-48-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(eighteen, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.15 million
17-20-26-44-48, Lucky Ball: 5
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: five)
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
01-08-09-11-30, Cash Ball: 11
(one, eight, nine, eleven, thirty; Cash Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Red Balls: 16-17, White Balls: 1-05
(Red Balls: sixteen, seventeen; White Balls: one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $166 million
25-30-53-59-60, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(twenty-five, thirty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
