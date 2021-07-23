Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-15-17-24-29, Lucky Ball: 14

(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Red Balls: 5-18, White Balls: 7-20

(Red Balls: five, eighteen; White Balls: seven, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

13-17-19-40-69, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, forty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

July 23, 2021 10:52 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

July 23, 2021 10:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

July 23, 2021 10:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 23, 2021 10:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 23, 2021 10:41 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

July 23, 2021 9:22 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service