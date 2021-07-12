Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-12-22-24-46, Lucky Ball: 13

(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

6-4-0

(six, four, zero)

08-11-20-25-26, Cash Ball: 24

(eight, eleven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $435,000

Red Balls: 4-15, White Balls: 8-18

(Red Balls: four, fifteen; White Balls: eight, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

July 12, 2021 9:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

July 12, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

July 12, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

July 12, 2021 8:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

July 12, 2021 8:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service