KS Lottery

Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-14-27-28-43, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2

(six, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-three; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $7.99 million

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

01-09-17-21-27, Cash Ball: 9

(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

Red Balls: 21-13, White Balls: 21-17

(Red Balls: twenty-one, thirteen; White Balls: twenty-one, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

01-05-29-54-62, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(one, five, twenty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

