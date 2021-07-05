Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-10, White Balls: 12-26
(Red Balls: four, ten; White Balls: twelve, twenty-six)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-10, White Balls: 12-26
(Red Balls: four, ten; White Balls: twelve, twenty-six)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments