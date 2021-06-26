Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:

5-4-8

(five, four, eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

KS Lottery

June 26, 2021 12:36 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

June 26, 2021 12:36 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 26, 2021 12:33 AM

Lottery

KS Lottery

June 25, 2021 10:56 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

June 25, 2021 10:56 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

June 25, 2021 9:22 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service