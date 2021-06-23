Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments