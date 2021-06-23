Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 23, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

June 23, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

June 23, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

June 23, 2021 7:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 23, 2021 1:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

June 22, 2021 10:52 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service