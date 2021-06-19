Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments