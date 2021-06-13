Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments