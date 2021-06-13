Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-10-23-49-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3
(eight, ten, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7.09 million
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
05-17-20-27-31, Cash Ball: 19
(five, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000
Red Balls: 6-19, White Balls: 20-25
(Red Balls: six, nineteen; White Balls: twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
