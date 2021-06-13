Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

08-10-23-49-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3

(eight, ten, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.09 million

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

1-9-9

(one, nine, nine)

05-17-20-27-31, Cash Ball: 19

(five, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Red Balls: 6-19, White Balls: 20-25

(Red Balls: six, nineteen; White Balls: twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 13, 2021 2:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

June 13, 2021 2:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

June 13, 2021 2:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

June 13, 2021 2:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 13, 2021 2:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

June 12, 2021 10:33 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service