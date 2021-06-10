Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-2-6

(three, two, six)

6-4-5

(six, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

