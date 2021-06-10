Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-39-46-48-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(four, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.95 million

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

05-08-13-19-28, Cash Ball: 9

(five, eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Red Balls: 1-12, White Balls: 8-20

(Red Balls: one, twelve; White Balls: eight, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

19-28-46-50-54, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

