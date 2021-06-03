Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments