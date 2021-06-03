Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments