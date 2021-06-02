Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
3-8-5
(three, eight, five)
9-3-6
(nine, three, six)
01-03-14-17-27, Cash Ball: 13
(one, three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
Red Balls: 6-24, White Balls: 6-08
(Red Balls: six, twenty-four; White Balls: six, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
06-07-11-66-67, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(six, seven, eleven, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
Comments