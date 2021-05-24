Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 16-18, White Balls: 3-06
(Red Balls: sixteen, eighteen; White Balls: three, six)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 16-18, White Balls: 3-06
(Red Balls: sixteen, eighteen; White Balls: three, six)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments