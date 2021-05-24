Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-06-07-36-48, Lucky Ball: 3
(three, six, seven, thirty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
13-21-25-26-32, Cash Ball: 12
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Red Balls: 16-18, White Balls: 3-06
(Red Balls: sixteen, eighteen; White Balls: three, six)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
