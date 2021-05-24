Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:

2-6-3

(two, six, three)

