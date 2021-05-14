Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
1-1-8
(one, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $430 million
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
