KS Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-30-31-46-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(twelve, thirty, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.85 million

7-0-8

(seven, zero, eight)

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

04-09-12-17-21, Cash Ball: 8

(four, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one; Cash Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Red Balls: 2-11, White Balls: 20-26

(Red Balls: two, eleven; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

01-19-20-38-54, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

