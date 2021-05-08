Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-32-34-41-44, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-four; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
7-5-0
(seven, five, zero)
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
06-07-15-28-29, Cash Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Red Balls: 13-23, White Balls: 9-16
(Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-three; White Balls: nine, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
12-17-20-21-26, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
Comments