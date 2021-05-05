Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
3-4-9
(three, four, nine)
06-07-13-22-30, Cash Ball: 25
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Red Balls: 2-23, White Balls: 13-14
(Red Balls: two, twenty-three; White Balls: thirteen, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $370 million
16-23-28-40-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
