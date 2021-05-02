Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 11-20, White Balls: 2-21
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty; White Balls: two, twenty-one)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
