Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 6-14, White Balls: 3-11
(Red Balls: six, fourteen; White Balls: three, eleven)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.
Comments