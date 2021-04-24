Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-20-21-26-27, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.25 million

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

01-04-19-26-28, Cash Ball: 25

(one, four, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.91 million

Red Balls: 4-07, White Balls: 23-25

(Red Balls: four, seven; White Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

