Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 9-15, White Balls: 2-16
(Red Balls: nine, fifteen; White Balls: two, sixteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 9-15, White Balls: 2-16
(Red Balls: nine, fifteen; White Balls: two, sixteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Comments