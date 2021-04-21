Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-41-42-44-45, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 4

(four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: eight; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.11 million

6-2-3

(six, two, three)

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

13-21-23-31-32, Cash Ball: 16

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $1.87 million

Red Balls: 7-14, White Balls: 18-19

(Red Balls: seven, fourteen; White Balls: eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

