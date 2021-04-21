Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-41-42-44-45, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 4
(four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: eight; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.11 million
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
13-21-23-31-32, Cash Ball: 16
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.87 million
Red Balls: 7-14, White Balls: 18-19
(Red Balls: seven, fourteen; White Balls: eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
