Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 4-21
(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: four, twenty-one)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 5-08, White Balls: 4-21
(Red Balls: five, eight; White Balls: four, twenty-one)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments