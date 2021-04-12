Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-12-16-26-36, Lucky Ball: 4

(one, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)

3-7-1

(three, seven, one)

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

09-11-17-24-27, Cash Ball: 5

(nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.75 million

Red Balls: 3-23, White Balls: 1-22

(Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

