Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-05-16-26-39, Lucky Ball: 10
(two, five, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: ten)
0-1-3
(zero, one, three)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
09-12-13-22-24, Cash Ball: 21
(nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.65 million
Red Balls: 7-15, White Balls: 2-16
(Red Balls: seven, fifteen; White Balls: two, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
Comments