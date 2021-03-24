Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-37-39-40-42, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $4.17 million

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

18-19-25-28-32, Cash Ball: 5

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.49 million

Red Balls: 5-09, White Balls: 15-16

(Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

