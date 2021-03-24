Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-37-39-40-42, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $4.17 million
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
18-19-25-28-32, Cash Ball: 5
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.49 million
Red Balls: 5-09, White Balls: 15-16
(Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
