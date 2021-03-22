Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-05-24-31-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, five, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
02-10-12-17-26, Cash Ball: 7
(two, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.46 million
Red Balls: 1-06, White Balls: 6-14
(Red Balls: one, six; White Balls: six, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
