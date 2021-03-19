Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 10-17, White Balls: 8-13
(Red Balls: ten, seventeen; White Balls: eight, thirteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 10-17, White Balls: 8-13
(Red Balls: ten, seventeen; White Balls: eight, thirteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments