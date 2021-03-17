Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
5-7-5
(five, seven, five)
01-09-12-15-18, Cash Ball: 14
(one, nine, twelve, fifteen, eighteen; Cash Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
Red Balls: 18-22, White Balls: 11-17
(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-two; White Balls: eleven, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
