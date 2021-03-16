Lottery

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-14-15-27-37, Lucky Ball: 7

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)

8-1-4

(eight, one, four)

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

05-07-20-30-32, Cash Ball: 9

(five, seven, twenty, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.37 million

Red Balls: 11-21, White Balls: 9-25

(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-one; White Balls: nine, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

