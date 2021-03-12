Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-24-25-31-65, Mega Ball: 18
(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)
KS Lottery.
