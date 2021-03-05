Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-07, White Balls: 2-24
(Red Balls: four, seven; White Balls: two, twenty-four)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
